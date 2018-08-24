Scrapping ILVA tender still on cards says Di Maio

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd
Digital Edition
Rome
24 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 24 - SCrapping the ILVA tender won by Arcelor Mittal is still on the cards, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. "We are still verifying the public interest," he said. Di Maio said "the issue of scrapping the tender is not closed. He said Arcelor Mittal "have done well and in good faith but the State has made a mess". The consortium is set to take over the troubled steel group with its Taranto plant, the biggest in Europe, but must drive a final deal on lay-offs with trade unions.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora
«Violentata da mio padre, una figlia da lui»: donna denuncia abusi per 20 anni
Bari, concordato Matarrese a rischio. I commissari: niente soldi ai creditori
Ilva, bufera su Di Maio: «La gara è illegittima ma non si può annullare» Melucci: dichiarazioni imbarazzanti
Bari, spie, «donnine» e infine le suore: ecco le tre stagioni di Villa Suppa