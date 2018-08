F1: Championship still wide open say bookies

Rome, August 23 - The Formula One championship is still wide open, Italian bookies said Thursday. Lewis Hamilton is a 1.5 to 1 favourite to clinch his fifth world championship while Sebastian Vettel is a 2.5 to 1 shot to get his fifth, according to the SNAI association of bookies. Ferrari's German driver has dropped 24 points behind Mercedes' Briton ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.