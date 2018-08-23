School heads won't be blamed for false vaccine docs

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd
23 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 23 - School heads will not be blamed for fake self-certifications that schoolchildren have had the necessary 10 vaccinations to start school, the education ministry said Thursday. "All possible responsibility linked to untruthful self-certifications will exclusively fall on the authors themselves and not on school heads," it said. The government has made the vaccinations optional, while recommended, and no longer compulsory. Parents will be able to self-certify that their kids have had them.
