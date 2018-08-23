Wd revoke ILVA tender if it were possible says Di Maio

Venerdì 24 Agosto 2018 | 14:06

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora
23.08.2018

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora

«Violentata da mio padre, ho avuto una figlia da lui»
22.08.2018

«Violentata da mio padre, una figlia da lui»: donna denuncia abusi per 20 anni

Bari, concordato Matarrese a rischioI commissari: niente soldi ai creditori
23.08.2018

Bari, concordato Matarrese a rischio. I commissari: niente soldi ai creditori

Ilva, nuovo appello a Di Maio «A noi va bene il piano Mittal»
22.08.2018

Ilva, bufera su Di Maio: «La gara è illegittima ma non si può annullare» Melucci: dichiarazioni imbarazzanti

Bari, spie, «donnine» e infine le suore: ecco le tre stagioni di Villa Suppa
23.08.2018

Bari, spie, «donnine» e infine le suore: ecco le tre stagioni di Villa Suppa

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri
23.08.2018

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante
23.08.2018

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante FOTO

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta
23.08.2018

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta FOTO

Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia
23.08.2018

Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca
22.08.2018

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra
23.08.2018

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

Grandinata a Grottaglie
23.08.2018

Forte grandinata su Grottaglie: strade impraticabili e alberi divelti VIDEO

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Nubifragio su Massafra, strade allagate e caos VD
Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia
22.08.2018

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia VIDEO

Rome

Wd revoke ILVA tender if it were possible says Di Maio

'State committed perfect crime' says industry minister

Wd revoke ILVA tender if it were possible says Di Maio

Rome, August 23 - The government would revoke the tender that gave troubled steel group ILVA to Arcelor Mittal if that were possible, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday, while acknowledging that the competition "cannot be annulled". "If a company were to ask us to take part in the tender, and there were reasons of opportunity, we might revoke the tender," he said. "Mittal has always been in good faith," Di Maio added. "The State committed the perfect crime by creating a procedure full of flaws and illegalities", he said on an opinion from the State attorney-general's office. Di Maio has decided not to publish that opinion until the end of the tender process. But he stressed: "the competition is illegitimate but it cannot be annulled. "That's why it was a perfect crime," carried out with "an excess of power", Di Maio said. The minister added that a deal with the trade unions was in the public interest. Di Maio, who is also labour minister and deputy premier, said earlier this month that he had asked the attorney general's office to give an opinion on whether the process via which Arcelor Mittal got the green light to take over ILVA and its troubled Taranto steel plant should be annulled. Di Maio has said the process is tainted by irregularities. Arcelor Mittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which is in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, under the previous centre-left government. Di Maio said his letter to the attorney general's office requested "an opinion on the effective existence of reasons of public interest to legitimize an eventual annulment". "It will be up to the law to tell me what I have to do," Di Maio told La7 television. "Di Maio won't decide. It will be up to the attorney general's office to say whether the conditions are there to revoke the procedure. "Then a decision will be taken" Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said he was still not satisfied with Arcelor Mittal's plan to take over ILVA after calling for more guarantees for the environment and jobs. "It is clear that this jobs plan cannot satisfy our demands," said Di Maio, adding that Arcelor Mittal had not made "steps forward". "AM must show signs a life and tell us if it will move from the figures agreed with former (industry) minister (Carlo) Calenda and then perhaps we can start talking again".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Girl, 15, raped on beach near Venice

Girl, 15, raped on beach near Venice

 
Budget threat on migrants won't work says EU

Budget threat on migrants won't work says EU

 
Soccer: Ronaldo will also be benched says Allegri

Soccer: Ronaldo will also be benched says Allegri

 
No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants Di Maio says

No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants Di Maio says

 
Couple nabbed in France after abducting sick daughter

Couple nabbed in France after abducting sick daughter

 
No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

 
Rossini Opera Festival draws record crowds

Rossini Opera Festival draws record crowds

 
No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

 

GDM.TV

Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimboe i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua

Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimbo e i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua

 
Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

 
Grandinata a Grottaglie

Forte grandinata su Grottaglie: strade impraticabili e alberi divelti VIDEO

 
Undici anni dopo, Fabrizio Moro scalda Lecce con «Pensa»

Undici anni dopo, Fabrizio Moro scalda Lecce con «Pensa» VIDEO

 
«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia VIDEO

 
Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate

Nubifragio su Massafra, strade allagate e caos VD
Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

 
Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

 
Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

 

PHOTONEWS

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato
e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

 
Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

 
Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

 
Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante FOTO

 
Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta FOTO

 
Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca

 
La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis

 
Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

 

Digital Edition

24.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU