Patierno to show Camorra documentary in Venice

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora
23.08.2018

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora

«Violentata da mio padre, ho avuto una figlia da lui»
22.08.2018

«Violentata da mio padre, una figlia da lui»: donna denuncia abusi per 20 anni

Bari, concordato Matarrese a rischioI commissari: niente soldi ai creditori
23.08.2018

Bari, concordato Matarrese a rischio. I commissari: niente soldi ai creditori

Ilva, nuovo appello a Di Maio «A noi va bene il piano Mittal»
22.08.2018

Ilva, bufera su Di Maio: «La gara è illegittima ma non si può annullare» Melucci: dichiarazioni imbarazzanti

Bari, spie, «donnine» e infine le suore: ecco le tre stagioni di Villa Suppa
23.08.2018

Bari, spie, «donnine» e infine le suore: ecco le tre stagioni di Villa Suppa

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri
23.08.2018

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante
23.08.2018

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante FOTO

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta
23.08.2018

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta FOTO

Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia
23.08.2018

Morti del torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca
22.08.2018

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra
23.08.2018

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

Grandinata a Grottaglie
23.08.2018

Forte grandinata su Grottaglie: strade impraticabili e alberi divelti VIDEO

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Nubifragio su Massafra, strade allagate e caos VD
Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia
22.08.2018

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia VIDEO

Rome

Patierno to show Camorra documentary in Venice

Spotlight on Naples from 60s to 90s, 'before Gomorra'

Patierno to show Camorra documentary in Venice

Rome, August 23 - Francesco Patierno is bringing a documentary on the Camorra from the 1960s to the 1990s, "before Gomorra', to this year's Venice Film Festival. "Naples is anarchic but not revolutionary, it is not a rebel city, it adapts to living conditions," Patierno told ANSA. The look at the Naples Mob, with the narrating voice and music of Meg from 99 Posse, is based on footage from the archives of State broadcaster RAI. "It will include material never seen before such as the images shot inside the 'bassi'," the director told ANSA. Patierno, whose credits include award-winning debut Pater Familias and last year's Diva! on the triangle between Rossellini, Bergman and Magnani, is continuing his examination of his native city which began with the Allied occupation in Naples '44. "Camorra is a look at Naples between 1960 and 1990 and the development of organise crime without exaltation, fascination, ideologies or moralism, and rather with a merciful gaze all documented by the RAI archives, used as an emotional instrument that is as honest as possible," he said. "It is a Camorra before Gomorra". As such, the film is a homage to reporters like Joe Marrazzo, Luigi Necco and Gianni Bisiach as well as historic programmes like Az, Un Fatto Come e Perchè and Telefono Giallo. Camorra is in competition at the 75th film fest, which runs from August 29 to September 8.

