EU sherpas huddle to solve migrant landing issue

23 Agosto 2018
Brussels, August 23 - European Union sherpas will meet Friday to try to find a solution to migrant landings, EU sources said Thursday. "We are stepping up our work to find a long-term solution", said a European Commission spokesperson. "It's an informal meeting, from which decisions will not emerge. "teh aim is to discuss a European approach and the way forward on the basis of the experience of cooperation between States on landings and the sharing of responsibilities over the past two weeks".
