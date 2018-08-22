Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

Venerdì 24 Agosto 2018 | 14:14

Prometteva assunzioni nei Vigili del Fuoco in cambio di denaro: obbligo di dimora
23.08.2018

«Violentata da mio padre, ho avuto una figlia da lui»
22.08.2018

Bari, concordato Matarrese a rischioI commissari: niente soldi ai creditori
23.08.2018

Ilva, nuovo appello a Di Maio «A noi va bene il piano Mittal»
22.08.2018

Bari, spie, «donnine» e infine le suore: ecco le tre stagioni di Villa Suppa
23.08.2018

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri
23.08.2018

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante
23.08.2018

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta
23.08.2018

Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia
23.08.2018

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca
22.08.2018

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra
23.08.2018

Grandinata a Grottaglie
23.08.2018

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia
22.08.2018

Genoa

Autostrade files seized

Genoa, August 22 - The rump of the Morandi Bridge that collapsed in Genoa killing 43 on August 14 is dangerous and must be either demolished or made safe as soon as possible, the emergency committee on the disaster said Wednesday. The remaining eastern portion of the wrecked bridge is unsafe, according to inspectors led by architect Roberto Ferrazza, the committee said. The committee said it had written to the transport and infrastructure ministry and the concessionary, Autostrade per l'Italia, to "initiate the necessary intervention". There is an "elevated" degree of corrosion on a key remaining pylon in the bridge, Genoa Prefect Fiamma Spena said on Wednesday. Spena said the head of the transport ministry emergency committee had sent a report "flagging an evident state of corrosion of an elevated degree on pylon 10". Pylon 10 is the one that is keeping up the eastern rump of the bridge. The emergency committee has flagged danger at pylon 10 but "I don't know if we can speak of a risk of (further) collapse," Spena said. There were "elevated critical issues" at the pylon, she said. All that remains of the bridge must be demolished as soon as possible because of the danger it poses, Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said. "I agree with the mayor and I've heard from prosecutor Cozzi several times, we have to aim for the demolition in the shortest time possible of all that remains of the Morandi Bridge, an ugly carcass and an ugly symbol," Toti said. "I have sent a notice that could turn into an injunction to be fulfilled by the Autostrade company to proceed in the meantime with making safe and bringing down pylon 10 on the east side," he said. Toti said he was awaiting an "immediate safety plan" from Autostrade. Police seized files from Autostrade Wednesday relating to a probe into the collapse. Design flaws and poor maintenance are suspected in the collapse, which gained headlines worldwide. The government is seeking to strip Autostrade of its motorway license in the wake of the disaster. Several officials have also said that Autostrade, which was privatised 20 years ago, should be re-nationalised to curb the profit motive and make sure enough money is being spent on maintenance. A role for government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Savings and Loans Bank) has been touted in recent days by several officials. But Industry Minister Giovanni Tria has sniffed at the notion. Also on Wednesday, Ligurian regional officials said Serie A players will take the field this weekend wearing 'Genoa in our hearts' shirts. The shirts will also be worn by match officials on the second day of play in Italian soccer's top tier, the officials went on to say. The initiative of the Lega Serie A will be "a way of remembering the victims of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge and supporting the city of Genoa", they said. The phrase will be flanked by a drawing of the collapsed bridge with a heart formed by many smaller hearts representing the people involved.

Girl, 15, raped on beach near Venice

Budget threat on migrants won't work says EU

Soccer: Ronaldo will also be benched says Allegri

No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants Di Maio says

Couple nabbed in France after abducting sick daughter

No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

Rossini Opera Festival draws record crowds

No Italexit but won't be fooled on migrants says Di Maio

Grottaglie, la Volante salva il bimboe i genitori nell'auto invasa dall'acqua

Foggia, Pio e Amedeo mattatori per la presentazione della squadra

Grandinata a Grottaglie

Undici anni dopo, Fabrizio Moro scalda Lecce con «Pensa»

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Morti torrente: l'addio al papà eroe e alle due amiche Miryam e Claudia

Bari, tavolino selvaggio al porto di Torre a mare: multe e sequestri

Bari, paura in via Dalmazia per una palazzina pericolante

Bari, i condizionatori non funzionano nell'ufficio postale: è protesta

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede

