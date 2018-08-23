Moody's cuts Italy growth forecasts 2018-2019

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd
23 Agosto 2018
Milan, August 23 - Moody's on Thursday cut its growth forecasts for Italy for 2018 and 2019. The ratings agency lowered its 2018 forecast from 1.5% to 1.2% and the 2019 forecast from 1.2% to 1.1%. It said this was in light of the "lower than expected strength" of the economy in the second quarter of 2018.
