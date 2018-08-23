Might revoke ILVA tender says Di Maio

Giovedì 23 Agosto 2018 | 12:52

Miryam, Claudia e Gianfranco: le tre vite inghiottite dalla piena
21.08.2018

Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli. Miryam e Claudia, amiche fino alla fine

«Violentata da mio padre, ho avuto una figlia da lui»
22.08.2018

«Violentata da mio padre, una figlia da lui»: donna denuncia abusi per 20 anni

Minaccia una 12enne in un bar con un coltello, fermato 50enne, quasi linciato dalla folla
22.08.2018

Adesca tre 12enni online nel Leccese, 50enne rischia linciaggio della folla

De Laurentiis al San Nicola: presenta la nuova squadra
21.08.2018

De Laurentiis presenta lo staff. Così i nuovi abbonamenti. Campionato? Forse dal 15 Video

Castellaneta, rifugio per i vip: arriva anche Natasha Stefanenko
22.08.2018

Castellaneta, rifugio per i vip: arriva anche Natasha Stefanenko

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis
21.08.2018

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca
22.08.2018

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Nubifragio su Massafra, strade allagate e caos VD
Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»
21.08.2018

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggia
a Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi! 

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia
22.08.2018

«NUNs: An Italian Horror Story»: il primo film horror girato in Puglia VIDEO

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Might revoke ILVA tender says Di Maio

'State committed perfect crime' says industry minister

Might revoke ILVA tender says Di Maio

Rome, August 23 - The government may revoke the tender that gave troubled steel group ILVA to Arcelor Mittal if a company asks to take part, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. "If a company were to ask us to take part in the tender, and there were reasons of opportunity, we might revoke the tender," he said. "Mittal has always been in good faith," Di Maio added. "The State committed the perfect crime by creating a procedure full of flaws and illegalities", he said on the opinion from the State attorney-general's office. Di Maio, who is also labour minister and deputy premier, said earlier this month that he had asked the attorney general's office to give an opinion on whether the process via which Arcelor Mittal got the green light to take over ILVA and its troubled Taranto steel plant should be annulled. Di Maio has said the process is tainted by irregularities. Arcelor Mittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which is in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, under the previous centre-left government. Di Maio said his letter to the attorney general's office requested "an opinion on the effective existence of reasons of public interest to legitimize an eventual annulment". "It will be up to the law to tell me what I have to do," Di Maio told La7 television. "Di Maio won't decide. It will be up to the attorney general's office to say whether the conditions are there to revoke the procedure. "Then a decision will be taken" Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said he was still not satisfied with Arcelor Mittal's plan to take over ILVA after calling for more guarantees for the environment and jobs. "It is clear that this jobs plan cannot satisfy our demands," said Di Maio, adding that Arcelor Mittal had not made "steps forward". "AM must show signs a life and tell us if it will move from the figures agreed with former (industry) minister (Carlo) Calenda and then perhaps we can start talking again".

