'Renzi Airbus' no longer exists - Trenta

Rome, August 23 - A controversially lavish Airbus ordered by former premier Matteo Renzi "no longer exists", Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said Thursday. "As of today this symbol of arrogance no longer exists," she said. "The technicians of the defence ministry and the Armaereo directorate met with Alitalia to definitively stop Matteo Renzi's Airbus 340. "Following an ordinary administrative procedure, as of today that stop has been accomplished. "From today, the plane that was a symbol of arrogance is no more".