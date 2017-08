Ruanda:il trasporto in bici,servizio economico ed ecologico

epa06130290 A bicycle operator carries a passenger while another looks out for passengers on a street in Kigali, Rwanda, 05 August 2017 (Issued 07 August 2017). Bicycle transport is a common and cheap transport service in Kigali. Bicycles in Africa are mostly used for commuting and uses related to transport. Recreational cycling and sport cycling are not common, due to high fuel costs and the high prices of motor vehicles. Bicycle repair shops are in abundance with most parts sourced from China and Europe. EPA/AHMED JALLANZO