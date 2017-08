Yemen:allarme epidemia colera,circa 460 mila i casi sospetti

epa06130203 Cholera-infected Yemeni women receive treatment amid an acute cholera outbreak at a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, 07 August 2017. According to UN recent reports, an acute cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 people since late April, and caused 436,000 suspected cases across the impoverished Arab nation, warning that the number of cholera cases could rise to more than 600,000 cases by the end of 2017. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB