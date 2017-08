Vento forte blocca i voli a Madeira, disagi in aeroporto

epa06130172 Stranded passengers wait due to canceled flights at the Funchal airport at Madeira island, in Santa Cruz, Portugal, 07 August 2017. The problems have been caused by heavy winds that keep blowing since the previous day, with no relief in sight as situation remains the same. The occurence has forced airlines to cancel at least some 56 flights, leaving almost 6000 passengers trapped on the island. EPA/HOMEM DE GOUVEIA