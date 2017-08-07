Gerusalemme, ebrei ortodossi al Muro del Pianto

epaselect epa06119339 Orthodox Jews attend a night long prayer to mark Tisha B'av at the Western Wall, in the old city of Jerusalem, Israel, 01 August 2017. During Tisha B'av, Ultra Orthodox Jews stay up all night and sleep at the Western Wall as they recite lamentations focusing on the destruction of the First and Second temples, the second of which was located on the other side of the ancient wall, on the Temple Mount. EPA/ABIR SULTAN