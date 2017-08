A Barcellona un graffito contro il turismo di massa

epa06130061 A graffiti against tourists is seen at the Guell Park in Barcelona, Spain, 07 August 2017. The so called 'tourist phobia' is rising amongst some people in Barcelona against the massive number of tourist visiting the city. The Association of Hotels in Barcelona has demanded action against this type of vandalic acts related to the 'tourist phobia'. According to hotels, the recent 'hate' towards tourists is totally related to the flats rented illegally to tourists. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA