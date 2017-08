Bimbe in un campo profughi ad al-Bayada, in Siria

epa06130048 Girls pose for a picture, inside a camp for displaced families from al-Bayada city, in the rebel-held city of al-Asha'ari in Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, 06 August 2017 (Issued 07 August 2017). The teachers give literacy lessons for about 150 children in two classes because they did not go to any school, the children are between six to 12 years old, with very few younger than that and are accompanied by their brothers, the classes are supported by Fazaa civil society group. The children was displaced for several times, and all of them are from al-Bayada city from al-Marj area in Eastern al-Ghouta. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA