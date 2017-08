Preparativi per le elezioni in Kenya

epa06130015 A man walks among hundreds of ballot boxes to be distributed to smaller polling stations, at a tallying center in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, 07 August 2017, a day before the country's general elections. The leader of the ruling Jubilee coalition and incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta will be challeged by opposition leader Raila Odinga who leads The National Super Alliance (NASA). Many fear the possibility of the post-election violence. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA