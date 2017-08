Danza tradizionale durante 50° anniversario Fondazione ASEAN

epa06129881 A contestant performs Vietnamese traditional dance during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) traditional dance competition to commemorate the celebration of 50th anniversary of the founding of ASEAN, at the National Theatre in Yangon, Myanmar, 07 August 2017. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was founded in 1967 and it currently has ten member countries; Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Brunei Darussalam. EPA/LYNN BO BO