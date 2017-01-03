Un albero caduto su una casa in Georgia

epa05696513 Lineman David West with East Point Power surveys the damage while helping restore power after a large tree fell and hit a home and several cars as thunderstorms moved through East Point, Georgia, USA, 03 January 2017. Heavy storms in the southern United States left at least five people dead according to reports, including four in one mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft