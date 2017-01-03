L'impianto di riciclaggio vetro di Gameren (Olanda)

epa05696453 A mountain of bottles await processing at the glass recycling processing plant Van Tuijl, following the Christmas and New Year celebrations, in Gameren, Netherlands, 03 January 2017. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL
Edicola digitale
epa05696453 A mountain of bottles await processing at the glass recycling processing plant Van Tuijl, following the Christmas and New Year celebrations, in Gameren, Netherlands, 03 January 2017. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL
media
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft