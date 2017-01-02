Cerimonia per l'anniversario della guerra di Granada

epa05695370 Spanish Legion members take part into the 525th anniversary ceremony of the Granada War held at Carmen's Square in Granada, Andalusia, Spain on 02 January 2017. The takeover of Granada was a series of military campaigns between 1482 and 1492 against the Emirate of Granada during the reign of the Catholic Monarchs. The battle completed the Reconquista and the ending of Muslim rule on the Iberian peninsula. EPA/MIGUEL ANGEL MOLINA