Concerti sui ponti del Tevere organizzati dal Comune di Roma

The concert of the group of wind instruments of the "JuniOrchestra - Wind Ensemble" on the Music Bridge in the occasion of the 'Festival of Rome on the bridges and along the Tiber river', organized by the Municipality of Rome, during the celebrations for the new year, Italy, 01 January 2017. ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI FABIO FRUSTACI/
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017 Video
Botti, 20 feriti:16enne perde mano
La festa, i petardi, i controlli: Foto
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso