Imbarcazione a fuoco a Jakarta: almeno sette le vittime

epa05693804 Indonesian national search and rescue team and policemen extinguish a fire as they look for bodies of victims of a burned passenger boat at Muara Angke port, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 01 January 2017. The boat departed from Muara Angke port in North Jakarta and was heading to Tidung Islands in the Thousand Islands, North Jakarta. At least seven passengers died in the incident while 182 passengers survived, according to reports. EPA/ADI WEDA