Aperto al traffico il ponte più alto del mondo in Cina

epa05693748 A picture made available on 01 January 2017 shows an aerial view of Beipanjiang Bridge in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, China, 31 December 2016, on its first day opening to traffic. The cable-stayed bridge features a 720-meter main span, world's second biggest, and is measured 565 meters above the river surface beneath it, which makes it the world's highest bridge. EPA/LU DI CHINA OUT