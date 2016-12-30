Madrid avvolta dallo smog

epa05691892 A general view over the skyline seen from Boadilla del Monte in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, 30 December 2016. According to the last measures, the NO2 levels have slightly dropped allowing the City Council to mantain protocol number 2 which allows cars to run in the city but banning them from parking in the streets of the city, except for residents, and keeping the speed limit on 70 km per hour in the city's bypass. EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo