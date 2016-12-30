Acque basse fiume Mass (Germania)danneggia case galleggianti

epa05691709 A skewed houseboat in the Maas river, near Germany, at Gennep, The Netherlands, 30 December 2016. The low water levels on the Maas river are caused by the damages of the weir at the Thompson Bridge after the inland vessel Maria Valentine has crushed into the Bridge due to reduced visibility by dense fog on Thursday evening 29 December. As a result the river Maas running between the weir in Sambeek and Grave deflates. EPA/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW