Nuova Delhi, esercitazione militare contro il terrorismo

epa05691733 An Indian mock terrorist attack victim lies on ground as Members of the Special weapons and tactics commando team (SWAT) of the Delhi Police advance during a mock Bus Hijack by terrorists as part of an anti-terrorist drill, in New Delhi, India, 30 December 2016. District Disaster Management Authority organized the mock Bus Hijack by terrorists as Delhi remains on a high alert during New Year. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA