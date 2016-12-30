Il Bangladesh produce circa 1500 tonnellate di miele l'anno

epa05691653 Worker of Moti and Sons honey farm collects a honeycomb from specially prepared box as they collect honey in a mustard field at Satgaon in Munshigonj, Bangladesh, 30 December 2016. The farm has earned 5.25 million US dollars by selling honey to local market and export to other countries in 2015. According to the Bangladesh Institute of Apiculture (BIA), around 25 thousand cultivators including 1,000 commercial apiculturists produce at least 1500 tons of good quality honey a year across the country. The producers sell the honey for a little bit over five US dollars per kilogram in local markets after processing it while the season for the honey cultivation is mainly in the winter. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH