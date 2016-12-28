Una balenottera minore spiaggiata a Nordenham (Germania)

epa05690114 Walkers stop to inspect a dead minke whale measuring some seven metres in length washed up amongst reeds on the shore near Nordenham, Germany, 28 December 2016. In the background is the container port of Bremerhaven. The whale is thought to have been washed ashore with the tide a day earlier. The corpse will be recovered and destroyed in a specialised facility over the coming days. EPA/INGO WAGNER