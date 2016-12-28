Sud Africa, memoriale di Nelson Mandela in luogo suo arresto

epa05689888 A tourist stands in front of the memorial depicting Nelson Mandela at the place where he was arrested near Howick, South Africa, 28 December 2016. The first black president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, was arrested at this place on 05 August 1962 and went on to spend 27 years in prison before being released and leading the country into its first four years of political freedom after the Apartheid system was abolished. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK