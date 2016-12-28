Scuola temporanea costruita da Ue vicino Nablus,Cisgiordania

epa05689946 Palestinian children wait to enter their new school in the village of Khirbet Tana near the west bank city of Nablus, 28 December 2016. After the Israeli authority destroyed the school on 23 March 2016, The European Union built a temporary classroom and other prefabricated structures, an effort to help a community of around 40 families, some of them still living in caves, that subsists without electricity or main water supply in a part of the West Bank fully under Israeli control, known as Area C. Israeli authorities demolished the school six times since 2011. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH