Un posto di blocco a Sana'a, Yemen

epa05689390 A Houthi militiaman mans a checkpoint amid heightened security in Sana'a, Yemen, 27 December 2016. According to reports, violent clashes are intensifying between the Houthi rebels and Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces at the Nihem region, east of the capital Sana'a after pro-government forces captured key positions in Yemen's south-central Shabwah province from the rebels and their allies. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB