'Le Jet d'Eau' sul lago di Ginevra

epaselect epa05687951 A person is sitting on a bench, an artwork titled 'banc de perches' realized by artist Jean-Marc Aguilar and installed in front of the famous water fountain 'Le Jet d'Eau', at the Bains des Paquis (Paquis swimming baths) on the bank of the lake of Geneva, in Geneva, Switzerland, 25 December 2016. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI