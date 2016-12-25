Messa di Natale in una chiesa di Mosul

epa05688096 An Iraqi priest leads the prayers during a Christmas mass at the al-Tahira al-Kubra church in the formerly IS held town of al-Hamdaniya, some 13km east of Mosul, Iraq, 25 December 2016. Hundreds of Iraqi Christians held their prayers at a church in the recently recaptured town of Hamdaniya, for the first time since 2014, with the attendance of the US-led coalition officers and senior Iraqi officers. EPA/AHMED JALIL