Strada danneggiata dal terremoto a Tarahuin (Cile)

epa05688112 People walk along a road severely damaged by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Tarahuin, on the island of Chiloe, a town 1,250 km south of Santiago, Chile, 25 December 2016. Chilean authorities issued a tsunami warning and ordered the evacuation of coastal areas in five regions of the country following the earthquake whose epicenter was 67 kilometers northwest of Melinka, in the region of Aysén , 2,053 kilometers south of Santiago. According to local emergency personnel, there are material damages, but no casualties. EPA/ALVARO VIDAL