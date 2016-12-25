Cadetti dell'esercito pakistano a Karachi

epaselect epa05687891 Pakistani Army cadets perform during a guard mounting ceremony for the father and founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, to mark his birth anniversary in the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan, 25 December 2016. The ceremony, held by Pakistan Military Academy cadets, is an annual feature that pays homage to the father of the nation. EPA/REHAN KHAN