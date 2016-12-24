La città di Betlemme si prepara alla celebrazione del Natale

epa05687124 A Palestinian bagpiper band marches along Manger Square neqar the Church of the Nativity (background) during a performance on Christmas Eve in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 24 December 2016. The 'Church of the Nativity', built on the site where Jesus Christ is believed to have been born in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, is administered jointly by Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Armenian Apostolic and Syriac orthodox church. It is also a World Heritage Site listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). EPA/ATEF SAFADI