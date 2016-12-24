Filippine, Natale con allerta meteo per il tifone Nock-ten

epa05687098 A Filipino weather forecaster points at the location of Typhoon Nock-ten on a screen during a press conference on Christmas eve in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, 24 December 2016. While activity for the family-focussed holiday time intensifies, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a severe weather bulletin warning that Typhoon Nock-ten is fast approaching the southern part of Luzon island, some 600 kilometers of Manila. The Philippines is one of the most typhoon-prone countries in the world, and over a dozen tropical storms pass through the archipelago every year bringing risks of damage and casualties. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG