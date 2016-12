Fabbrica di protesi nello Yemen

epa05684745 Yemeni technicians prepare prosthetic limbs before handing them out to disabled Yemeni victims of the ongoing conflict at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, 21 December 2016. According to reports, more than 6,000 Yemenis have been left disabled since the Saudi-led military coalition started on March 2015 conducting airstrikes against Houthi rebels positions and main cities in the war-torn Arab country. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB