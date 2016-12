Festeggiamenti particolari a Chichicastenango in Guatemala

epa05684666 Indigenous dancers perform on a 27-meter-high trunk in front of a Catholic church during the 'Palo Volador' dance in honor of Santo Tomas, patron saint of the municipality of Chichicastenango, 145 kms away of Guatemala City, Guatemala, 20 December 2016. The presentation is performed by men disguised as monkeys, lions and jaguars during celebrations running from 14 to 21 December. EPA/ESTEBAAN BIBA