La sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi

Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi looks on during the press conference at the end of the meeting of the Provincial Committee for Public Order and Safety in Rome, Italy, 21 December 2016. ANSA/ANGELO CARCONI
Edicola digitale
Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi looks on during the press conference at the end of the meeting of the Provincial Committee for Public Order and Safety in Rome, Italy, 21 December 2016. ANSA/ANGELO CARCONI
media
Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»
Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina
Scontro frontale tra automobili
2 sorelle morte, grave un uomo
Sentono urla strazianti
e chiamano i Carabinieri
ma era un esorcismo
Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd