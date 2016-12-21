Allagamenti per forti piogge a Maiorca nelle isole Baleari

epa05684677 View of the flooded Soller's river in Serra de Tramuntana in Majorca, Balearics Islands, Spain on 21 December 2016. The eastern region of the country is under a spell of rough weather with heavy rains of about 200 litres per square metre that have caused floods and serious material damages. Downopurs also provoked the cancellation of school activity in some 129 towns of the eastern littoral. EPA/CATI CLADERA