Una casa bruciata durante un conflitto nel Bangladesh

epa05684559 A Muslim woman stands inside a damaged house at the PyaungBate village which was burnt down during the conflict near the Maungdaw town of Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 21 December 2016. The UN estimates 30,000 people, most of whom call themselves Rohingya and ethnic Rakhine, have fled their homes from the locked-down area of Maungdaw, since three coordinated attacks on police posts by unknown assailants sparked more violent conflicts in October. The resurgence in violence has seen 90 people killed and close to 600 arrests, according to the Myanmar government. EPA/NYIEN CHAN NAING