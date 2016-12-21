Candele accese sul luogo della strage a Berlino in Germania

epa05684668 Passers-by look at candles and flowers placed at the site of the attack near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, 21 December 2016. At least 12 people were killed and around 50 injured in the evening of 19 December 2016, when a truck was driven into a Christmas market, in what authorities said was a deliberate attack. A manhunt is underway for the truck driver after an initial suspect had to be released after he was cleared of the suspicion. EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER