Le condoglianze di Francois Holland alla Germania

epa05684524 The condolence message of French President Francois Hollande at German ambassador's residency in Paris, France, 21 December 2016, to commemorate the 12 killed victims of a truck that ploughed into a crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin on 19 December 2016. The entry reads: 'The sorrow of the Germans is the sorrow of the French. They are unified in the ordeal and also the responses to bring against the plague of terrorism. In this moment, we remember the victims, their families and their loved ones.' EPA/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL MAXPPP OUT