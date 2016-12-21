Atmosfera natalizia a Betlemme

epa05684544 Veiled Muslim women take selfies while posing in front of a Nativity Scene at agiant Christmas tree on Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity, where Jesus Christ is believed to have been born, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 21 December 2016. Christians are preparing to celebrate one of their highest religeous holiday Christmas on 25 December and on its eve, on which Christian faithful believed Jesus Christ was born in a stable cave in Bethlehem. EPA/ATEF SAFADI