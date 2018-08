Partecipanti al Samsara Yoga e Music Festival in Ungheria

epaselect epa06934415 Festival goers dance during the 4th Samsara Yoga and Music Festival in the Toreki neighbourhood of Siofok, 102 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2018. Visitors can enjoy music performed on several stages and attend workshops, lectures and conversations with yoga trainers, instructors, therapeutists, psychologists, doctors and healers between 06 and 12 August. EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT