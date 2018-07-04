Scontri palestinesi-polizia Israele tra Gerico e Gerusalemme

epa06863463 Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli Policemen as they try to prevent an Israeli tractor from entering the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, 04 July 2018. Israeli forces began preparations for the demolition of the Palestinian Bedouin Village Khan al-Ahmar after Israeli High Court of Justice approved on 25 April 2018 the Israeli regulatory authority decision to demolish the village of Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank that was issued on February 2017. The demolishing orders for 40 houses, a mosque and a primary school that serves a number of other Bedouin communities located on Area C near East Jerusalem, in order to re-locate them near the West Bank town of Abu Diess. The Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar original are from the southern Israeli desert near the city of Bier Sheva, they had been forced to move to Khan Al- Ahmar in 1952 after their heads refused to sign documents offered by the Israeli authorities that force Bedouin men to serve in the Israeli army. EPA/ABIR SULTAN