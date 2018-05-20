Cerca

Domenica 20 Maggio 2018

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrarimuore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
20.05.2018

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
18.05.2018

Il Bari batte il Carpi ed è sesto, playoff contro il Cittadella
18.05.2018

Operaio morto all'Ilva6 indagati per omicidio colposo
19.05.2018

incrociatore Vittorio Veneto
19.05.2018

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa
19.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività
17.05.2018

Le immagini del terribile incidente con 4 morti sulla Basentana
04.04.2018

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva
19.05.2018

Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube
19.05.2018

Nuovo test per cancro prostata evita 40% biopsie
19.05.2018

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 20 maggio 2018
19.05.2018

Chiude ristorante con menù a base di serpenti a Taiwan

epa06752427 People look at the Asia Snake Restaurant at in Huaxi Street Night Market in Taipei, Taiwan, 20 May 2018. Asia Snake Restaurant, the last of eight snake restaurants at the market, will close on 21 May due to short supply of snakes which are a protected species in Taiwan. In the 1980s, Asia Snake Restaurant killed hundreds of snakes daily. It served snake soup, snake wine, snake blood and snake testicles to mostly male customers who believed snake-derived products could enhance their manhood. This restaurant was also blasted by international animal rights groups for using a cigarette-smoking orangutan to lure customers and putting on daily show of skinning live snakes to get the blood and feeding mice to a cobra until it stopped doing so a dozen years ago. EPA/DAVID CHANG

