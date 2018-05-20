Chiude ristorante con menù a base di serpenti a Taiwan

epa06752427 People look at the Asia Snake Restaurant at in Huaxi Street Night Market in Taipei, Taiwan, 20 May 2018. Asia Snake Restaurant, the last of eight snake restaurants at the market, will close on 21 May due to short supply of snakes which are a protected species in Taiwan. In the 1980s, Asia Snake Restaurant killed hundreds of snakes daily. It served snake soup, snake wine, snake blood and snake testicles to mostly male customers who believed snake-derived products could enhance their manhood. This restaurant was also blasted by international animal rights groups for using a cigarette-smoking orangutan to lure customers and putting on daily show of skinning live snakes to get the blood and feeding mice to a cobra until it stopped doing so a dozen years ago. EPA/DAVID CHANG