Valico tra Egitto e Gaza resta aperto tutto il mese Ramadan

epa06752476 A Palestinian girl waits with her family to cross Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza Strip, in the southern Gaza Strip, 20 May 2018. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced that the Rafah border crossing point with Gaza strip will be kept open during the whole month of Ramadan. Rafah border crossing is the main access point for Gaza Strip, which is under siege by the Israeli side. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER